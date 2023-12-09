Popular Disc Jockey and artiste, DJ Cuppy has finally reacted to reports that her ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor broke up with her.

Naijaloaded recalls that Taylor sparked mixed reactions when he said that he ended his relationship with the billionaire heiress.

The British boxer stated on social media that he dumped all his ex-girlfriends (including Cuppy) because they did not know how to drift cars.

Ryan said his exes are terrible drivers which is why he left all of them.

He said:

“All my exes are shit drivers, its why I left them.”

Reacting via her Snapchat, DJ Cuppy shared a photo of herself eating dumplings in a restaurant.

She wrote as caption; “The only dumping I’m getting is dumplings” – represented with an emoji.

View the post below: