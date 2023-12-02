Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has openly talked about her personal life.

In a video currently making the rounds online, DJ Cuppy spoke about her life experiences, educational background, her admission to Oxford university, and the moment she almost failed her degree.

She stressed that life is full of ups and downs and uncertainties, which she’s ready for. About a year ago, she was in a relationship and engaged, but this year she is no longer engaged to anyone.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section of the post with words of support and encouragement.

See some reactions below:

@incarnate_13: “Money no dey buy love.”

@Ahujachim: “Keep it private and see it work out.”

@ifyuzy: “Everyone’s journey is different, we keep learning.”

@elmannygram: “You got Engaged after 2days of meeting the guy, how that one wan take work baby boo.”

@NdukaIbekwe: “Pretty no worries at all another person person wey go engage you and marry u straight is coming ok.”

@EbisikeIj: “Don’t worry, when it’s your time it won’t take one year.”

