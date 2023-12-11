Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo opposes the persistent demand for a DNA test to determine Liam Light’s father, the late Mohbad, when the priority should be justice for the singer’s passing.

The mother of two broached the subject of the singer’s unexpected passing and his father’s insistence on his grandson’s DNA test during a recent live session on social media.

The actress claims that even if the paternity test proves to be a major distraction, it wouldn’t absolve his wife Wunmi Aloba of suspicion regarding whether or not Liam Light is the singer’s biological child.

Iyabo Ojo continued, saying that rather than concentrating on identifying the murderer, the matter is more of a family matter to be resolved in private.

She came to the conclusion that Wunmi is the only one who can decide whether or not to agree to the DNA test while waiting for the late singer’s autopsy results.

“DNA was not part of our justice for Mohbad, so it does not really concern us. But his dad came out to say he wants DNA because that was one of the distractions and narratives they brought out and he wants them to do it since they want to do it. Okay, that’s fine! But that’s a family matter, it has got nothing to do with justice for Mohbad,” she said.

Watch the video below: