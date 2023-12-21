Popular Nigerian socielite and entrepreneur, Maureen Esisi, also known as Red Vigor, has advised intending couples not to get married saying it is a scam.

Maureen Esisi, made a long list of requirements and things to consider before getting married.

She gave some advice on her list: prioritise morality over religion, don’t ignore moral failings, have s3x with your significant other before heading down the aisle, and learn to save money for a rainy day.

She added that understanding that your mother-in-law is not your mother, being respectful of each other’s privacy, and having money in a marriage are all very important.

She noted that transparency in marriages are sometimes unhealthy as she declared in her conclusion that marriage is a fraud and no one should get married.