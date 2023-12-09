Yul Edochie, a controversial actor, has issued a strong warning to Nigerians, stating that he will not tolerate being insulted in the presence of the two most important people in his life.

The actor, who has faced flak since deciding to take a second wife, stated this during an interview on White Pearl Studios TV.

Yul Edochie has styled himself as an Asiwaju boy and had noted, before now, that he believes in the presidency and capacity for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed and turn the economy of this country around.

“ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. UNAPOLOGETICALLY. I LOVE TINUBU. @officialABAT I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I’M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED,” he had written with a photo of himself in a white cloth emblazoned with Tinubu’s portrait.

While speaking in the interview, he stressed that there are only two people he cannot stand people dragging in his presence: his father and president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Only two people must not be dragged in my presence: my father and President Bola Tinubu.”