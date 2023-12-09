Yul Edochie, a seasoned Nollywood actor, has disclosed that he is not moved by the barrage of insults he gets on a daily basis from social media critics.

Yul Edochie, in a recent interview addressed criticisms he has faced over the last two years regarding his second marriage to colleague, Judy Austin.

He said he is 41 years old and not concerned about some youths in their 20s criticising him on social media in a bid to try teaching him how to live his life.

According to him, he does not read the negative comments and he is not scared of being attacked as he has gotten used to it due to what he faced in the last two years.

In his words:

“People have been dragging for the past two years, I no dey fear dragging, I don’t even read all those things they write about me, I have spent 18 years in Nollywood, these are young people, I am 41, someone who is 23, 24 is trying to teach me how to live my life, someone who is not married is trying to tell me how to live my life.”