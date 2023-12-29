Popular Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, has shared his two cents regarding veteran actor, Emeka Ike’s broken marriage.

Emeka Ike’s son, Michael has made headlines over the past few weeks after being involved in the ongoing marriage issues between his father and his mother, Susan Emma.

Michael, in an interview emphasized how much he hated his father and released leaked audio where Emeka Ike told him that he is his biggest issues

Reacting, OAP Do2dtun who has also experienced a broken marriage himself, advised couples never to involve children in their fights.

In his words:

“You can fight but never involve the kids. if I were the interviewer, I won’t let the child on. I think in all we do, we need to apply a little more pressure when it comes to our ethics. I get it but I’ll rather she says it herself not through the child. When you involve kids as a weapon to fight your partner, you don’t love them. You will think anyone will grow up and be a better father or Mother doing that? no! You just scarred him by letting him do that interview. Fight dirty if you care to but don’t ever use the kids.They said “don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” great! but don’t use the child as the gun or knife in a fight.”