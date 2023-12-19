Popular On-air personality, Do2dtun, has reacted to actor, Emeka Ike‘s interview about his marriage crash.

Theinfong reported on how Emeka Ike’s marriage crashed and how his ex-wife made him lose all his properties.

Emeka Ike disclosed how his ex-wife accused him falsely of assaulting her making him lose access to his children.

Reacting to this, Do2dtun expressed how much the society hates men and how women character assassinates a man while also playing victim.

He added that whatever a woman says is easily believable and many people fall for it without double checking, which is really sad.

In his words:

“Many pple fall for it. This is the exact case with my estranged wife. They will character assassinate you, misrepresent you, play the victim & lie so much & bleed over their own lies. The society hates men. As long as a woman comes & says anything, no one verifies & it’s sad.”