Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool player, has strongly advised Manchester United to swiftly part ways with manager Erik ten Hag following the team’s humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat against Bournemouth.

Murphy expressed his belief that the time has come for United to dismiss Ten Hag, suggesting that the Red Devils job might have arrived prematurely for the manager.

Ten Hag witnessed Bournemouth’s dominant victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, leaving the team languishing in sixth place on the Premier League table.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Murphy highlighted the team’s vulnerabilities, stating,

“The victory over Chelsea in midweek papered over the cracks. Bournemouth scored three, and it could have been four. This result confirms United are in trouble.”

Concerned about potential future setbacks, Murphy emphasized the risk of a significant loss at Anfield, stating,