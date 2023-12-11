One of the Long-Serving Broadcasters at NTA Network News, Aisha Bello Mustapha has been confirmed dead.

The sad news was shared by a reliable source from the NTA family .

The source revealed that the deceased’s funeral prayer will take place at 1pm at the National Mosque in Abuja, on Monday.

Aisha Bello Mustapha was the General Manager at NTA Parliament. She was among the popular casters on NTA Network News at 9 PM in the ’90s and early 20’s.

In May 2022, the deceased retired after thirty five years in service.

May her Soul rest in peace. Amen.

