Mohbad, the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has received two posthumous awards in Ghana.

The singer, who died at the age of 27, was named Supreme African Street-Hop Artist of the Year and Supreme African Song of the Year (Beast and Peace) at the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards in Ghana.

Before passing away in controversial circumstances, the singer was expected to receive his award nomination and approval letter.

The prestigious award’s organizers also honored the late singer by creating a new award category that will be given to the best artists each year.

He was immortalized as Supreme Imole Rookie Street-Pop Artiste of the Year.

Since his death, many celebrities have called for justice for the late singer, while others have been arrested and detained. Police had discovered how the singer died after receiving three injections.