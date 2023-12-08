Months after his son’s death, Joseph Aloba, the late singer Mohbad’s father, was seen in the studio recording a song, which sparked conflicting reactions.

Due to the circumstances surrounding his death, the musician Mohbad’s September death caused a national uproar.

Because of their close relationship when he was alive, Mohbad’s father—who doesn’t get along with his mother—was the one who journalists had interviewed the most.

In a recently released video, his father can be seen singing and recording.

The responses from internet users to this have been mixed. Some people find it unsightly, while others denounce it as a copy of his son’s profession.

Read some reactions below;

mriukeson said: “If this is his way of healing. Good! a If he wants the carry on the light that was taken off his son. Good too! Nobody should culture him on how to mourn. If you guys try attacking this man again, then we’ll bring back the DNA talks.”

ablessoo said: “Imagine Wunmi doing this . The comment would be different. Double 560 standards”

amyskitchenandtreats wrote: “Nawoo has he always been a musician abi he’s discovered the talent after he’s sondeath”

indo_mulla wrote: “POV: When u finally realize say money dey music”

iam_anikegold said: “May Mohbad’s father not happen to any of us it’s well”

adokiye said: “A bereaved father. May the Good Lord give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Watch the video below: