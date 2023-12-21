Talent manager, Paul O has penned a sweet note to his lover, Iyabo Ojo on her birthday today, December 21.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the event planner showered her with sweet nicknames and endearments.

Paul O crowned Iyabo Ojo his “Eze Nwanyi,” a queenly title in Igbo, signifying her strength, grace, and leadership.

He then playfully dubbed her his “Teddybear,” revealing a softer side to their love filled with tenderness and comfort.

Writing further, the businessman revealed that his Queen has a “beautiful Soul”.

He wrote:

“Happiest Birthday Ezenwanyi 🎂🍾🎁!!!!! @iyaboojofespris !!!! (Queen Mother 🧑) (ODiUkoNaMba)😁 beautiful Soul – TeddyBear🤪 #letlovelead”

See his post below:

