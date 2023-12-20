Justin Dean, the husband of Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has shown off his new lover as he announces that he is off the market.

Recall that Korra and Justin had a messy breakup in 2022 shortly after having their second baby.

Justin threw accusations of infidelity and abuse at Korra. He had accused her of infidelity, narcissism and unaccountability.

On the other hand, Korra admitted to having an affair before they got married.

However, she denied being a chronic cheat, explaining that her ex-husband subjected her to physical and emotional abuse which led to her losing a pregnancy after she told him about her affair.

One year and few months after their breakup, Justin Dean has shared a photo of himself and his new lover, announcing that he is off the market.

“Dr. Dean is off the market” he wrote via Facebook.

