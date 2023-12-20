Popular media personality and content creator, Enioluwa has lamented the cost of being famous as he reveals he doesn’t wear his expensive clothes twice.

A fan enquired as to whether the socielite sells the clothing he wears after wearing it.

In response, Enioluwa revealed that he keeps them for a year rather than selling them.

He stated that he would post comparisons between the two occasions he wore the outfits and wait a year to wear them again.

onyiaprudence wrote: “You’re just pressuring yourself for nothing, because nobody actually cares.”

fantasiamamah said: “Na you no wan repeat ur clothes,we don’t even care”

alibabaofcyprus penned: “Repeat ur clothes. Some of us no even know wetin u wear yesterday 😂”

jst_funke wrote: “We create unnecessary pressure, who set the standards that we cannot repeat clothes??? Just because u be celebrity, it is because u can afford it Abeg!!!”