Popular media personality and content creator, Enioluwa has lamented the cost of being famous as he reveals he doesn’t wear his expensive clothes twice.
A fan enquired as to whether the socielite sells the clothing he wears after wearing it.
In response, Enioluwa revealed that he keeps them for a year rather than selling them.
He stated that he would post comparisons between the two occasions he wore the outfits and wait a year to wear them again.
Watch him speak below:
See netizens reactions below:
onyiaprudence wrote: “You’re just pressuring yourself for nothing, because nobody actually cares.”
fantasiamamah said: “Na you no wan repeat ur clothes,we don’t even care”
alibabaofcyprus penned: “Repeat ur clothes. Some of us no even know wetin u wear yesterday 😂”
jst_funke wrote: “We create unnecessary pressure, who set the standards that we cannot repeat clothes??? Just because u be celebrity, it is because u can afford it Abeg!!!”
