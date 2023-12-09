As she prays for a husband at Shiloh church programme, popular therapist Blessing CEO renounces her wayward lifestyle and resolves to stop fornication.

The 34-year-old woman posted a video of herself at the current Shiloh 2023.

According to her, she’s decided to give up her sinful ways in order to get into a relationship.

Blessing CEO said that she’s praying for a husband at the church program so that she too can have a man to cook for and call hers.

She wrote:

“Wayward life don tire me . Fornication don tire me .

Give me my own husband.

I don enter Shiloh go find husband and better preek . This relationship expert without relationship must end this 2023 . I am aggressive. Prayer point .

Lord give us men wey don buy table

We move”

Read some reactions:

poshduchess_dxb_buyrent said: “You Dey play with fire.. if you want serve God serve God no use God catch cruise there is a limit to everything”

miriam.jacob wrote; “Is it everything that u play with?it’s well o”

sekyenjoshua_ reacted: “This woman ,even God sef Dey wonder which kind problem be This”

bigbaby_cartoon wrote: “I pity who dey fighttt with blessing na cruise full her body”

chocol8quin said: “I E be like I go enter Shiloh tomorrow o. Make I no weather I fit see husband that side too Tnx for the update”

See her post below: