Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO counsels men as she explains why it is a woman’s responsibility to eat the money that they work hard to make.

Blessing CEO blasted men who always berate women for being after men’s money.

She said that it is usually gets on her nerves as it is those group of upcoming hustlers that always complain about how women are after their money.

She recalled that back in the days, women didn’t use to work, and it was the sole responsibility of the man to provide for the family, and it had only been in recent times that men began to receive support from their women.

See netizens reactions below;

fathom_hit said: “VeryDAFTwoman🧘‍♂️🙏”

stone_dxb said: “One thing about blessing CEO is she says a lot of things to end up saying nothing 🤦🏿‍♂️”

ozonnamani wrote: “Dear Ladies, Don’t build with any man. Look for a billionaire like your father 🙏🏽”

jendanz said: “VDM work don dey ohh … tomorrow morning set ring light sharp sharp😂”

d_realsolz wrote; “Na who release Blessing CEO for wherever dem carry her go then I blame. 😂”

Watch her speak below: