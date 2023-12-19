A few months after giving birth, Mercy Eke, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star, finally visited her friend Maria.

Given her feelings toward the son of Maria Chike Benjamin, her closest friend, Mercy Eke, also known as Lambo, contemplates about having a child of her own.

In the endearing video, Mercy Eke held the baby while facing away from the camera, confessing to her best friend how much they missed one another.

Mercy agreed when Maria Chike claimed that her child, Leo, whom she recently made public, is her son.

In a different video, Lambo raved about the little boy’s beauty and said she wished she could have him.

Maria agreed with her and gave a positive response and hopes she welcomes hers next year.

Watch the video below: