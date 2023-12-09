Mercy Eke, the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner, is no doubt putting many celebrities under pressure after revealing her Christmas pet, as actress Chizzy Alichi has shown off her pet.

The actress and producer shared a video of herself dragging her new pet, which she described as an early birthday present, on her Instagram page.

Chizzy Alichi was dragging a wheelbarrow rather than a new whip in the funny video. She begged her fans to watch her movies so she could buy a new whip.

“My New Pet. Early birthday present. Normally I don’t do this but I guess a little show off won’t hurt”.

The video had gotten lots of her colleagues and fans including Mercy Eke reacting to it, via her comment section.

Mercy Eke wrote, “Problem dey oo. Please come and pick me up

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “As I see rope, I don think say na ram

Sharon Francis wrote, “Chizzy I’m done with you

Ruby Ojiakor wrote, “Chimooo

Paschaline Alex wrote, “Bia Chizzy ogini

Eriata Ese wrote, “I knew it

Oma Nnadi wrote, “Kai wetin I do u oo Kai

One Ama Deputy wrote, “Am I the only one who knew it would end like this?

One Mercilina wrote, “I be think say na goat sef u dey pull

One Vintage Wardrobe wrote, “When I saw that rope I knew it can never be car, no be you again? Showing off is not your calling

One Winnie Frances Daniels wrote, “This is better, u no go dey buy fuel”.