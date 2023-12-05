Nigerian rapper Oladips has called out celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut over his refusal to promote his album but was so quick to post a content about his death.

Theinfong recalls that Tunde Ednut along with other Nigerian media outfits posted the content where Oladips Personal assistant Abdulrasheed Opeyemi said that the rapper actually died for three days before he came back to life.

Reacting to the development by Tunde Ednut, Oladips during an Instagram lives session with his fans, angrily calls out the blogger.

He said he messaged Tunde Ednut to help in promoting his new album even though he has posted a lot of things about him faking his death.

The rapper added that he even told the blogger to give him a reasonable price to promote his album, but all his messages were ignored.

He attacks the blogger and other Nigerian media outfits for using him for engagement but never promotes his album.

Watch the video below: