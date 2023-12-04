Popular rapper, Oladips has been said to have indeed died for three days, according to his assistant Abdul Rasheed Opeyemi.

The artist who was recently declared dead by his management, according to Oladips’ assistant, was actually dead for three days before he was brought back to life.

The “Chache” crooner’s death from a disease he had battled for two years was declared on November 14.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, November 14, Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over two years, he has kept his battles within himself; his body is now with his family. The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen),” read a statement from his management.

In a Monday, in-depth interview with Tope Alabi of PUNCH Online, Abdulrasheed gave more information about the running of the rapper’s record label, Disciples Music. He also disclosed that, prior to his regeneration, Oladips had been dead for three days.

He said, “I don’t know how to say this. It was a misinterpretation by the manager who has access to Oladips’ page. We all thought he was dead because he was not breathing until the third day when he was revived. By then, the manager had already shared the story.

“Even I could not reach him until the third day.”

Abdulrasheed answered, “He was with his family,” when enquired about where the rapper had been for the previous three days.

Furthermore, Abdulrasheed revealed that the music group later fired the manager, whose name he did not reveal.

“You are speaking with the right person in the label. The manager who shared the story has since been sacked. Oladips will soon address everyone on the issue,” Abdulrasheed added.