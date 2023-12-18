According to the World Economic Forum’s analysis via World of Statistics, Lagos, Nigeria, renowned as the country’s economic hub, ranks second among cities at risk of disappearing by 2100.

Jakarta, Indonesia, tops the list, sinking at a rate of 6.7 inches annually due to excessive groundwater extraction.

Lagos state faces a sinking rate of 0.3 inches each year and grapples with coastal erosion. Houston, Texas, in the United States, follows closely, sinking at 0.2 inches annually and also confronting the peril of hurricanes.

This distressing list further includes cities like Dhaka, Bangladesh, Venice, Italy, Virginia Beach, Bangkok, New Orleans, Rotterdam, and Alexandria, among others.

Miami, Florida, occupies the 11th position in this alarming catalog of cities facing an existential threat.