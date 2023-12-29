Social media users praised Nigerian actress Funke Akindele for responding to a troll who had suggested she get married again.

Recently, the movie star was the target of trolling on social media by a user going by the handle @ModukpeMugabe for not having a husband (X).

The troll claims that as the actress cum director of film is getting older, they ought to think about getting married again.

The troll said:

“This year try and remarry, u are getting old.”

In a swift repartee, Funke Akindele replied, “Ok wedding planner”.

See reactions:

lulusmooth: “Marry for what again, did she tell you she need marriage certificate to travel out or for work.”

fabmum_lifestyle: “Wedding planner isonu.”

chubbycheeki: “Some of you act like they didn’t give you home training just because we are on this social media space…… minding your business should be part of home training ozwor!!!”

mizkimoraprecious: “I love her response .”

dammyfashionista: “The way some people intrude into the privacy of others is an eyesore. That person should be ashamed.”