Wizkid, a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has reportedly given his aide, Femi, the sum of 30 million naira as a birthday present.

In a series of social media posts, the singer was seen entering an unidentified club with his aide, Femi, and other prominent individuals.

Shortly after, a clip was shared where wads of cash were displayed, with Wizkid’s name ‘Wiz’ clearly visible on the champagne board.

Soon after, several other videos emerged showing the celebrant, Femi, with a wad of cash in his hand.

The singer’s gesture to his right-hand man, Femi, sparked conversation on social media due to the considerable amount spent in one night by a notable personality amidst a harsh economy.

See some reactions below:

@olamideoficiall: “Big wiz don tire to dey form maturity?. Why him come d mingle all of a sudden.”

@Cryptomachala: “In same country wey money no de. Person dash out 50 meters in one week. @wizkidayo wetin I go do wey you go dash me 100k.”

@HillsSturner: “50m in a week. Hmm Omo,if na one person now him supposed to go interview go dey shout.”

@zeeplus194: “Person say “money no be problem again” You think he was joking, people Wey just dey make music money last year self are doing big things. Omoh wiz needs to spend more before he drops his next project, we go stream am like rich people.”

Watch video below:

Big Wiz Gifts Femi 30 Million For His Birthday 🥳 🎉❤️🦅 pic.twitter.com/YuuuVaooHF — Wizkid Media (@wizkidayomedia) December 9, 2023