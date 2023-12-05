Prominent performer Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr. Eazi on stage, has charged comedian I Go Dye with taking money from him.

Mr. Eazi described how the comedian did not show up for a concert he organized in Ghana, even though he was paid to show up and make a peformance, in an interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast.

“I had the first social award of my university, Swagatainment Award. That was when I booked R2Beees, Wande Coal and Sarkodie. Wande Coal was in town but didn’t show up at the event. I did not know he didn’t receive his full money.

“I was like begging Sarkodie. It was about $2,500. Please, come on stage even though I have not paid you in full. And he saved me by coming on stage. That is why he is more than a friend. He is my brother. I had Sarkodie, R2Bees. I Go Dye ran away with my money.

“I remember texting him that ‘you never pay me my money.’ I hope the next time I see him, I will tell him bro, you still need to pay me my money. it is not a beef. It is somewhere in the back of my mind.” he said.

