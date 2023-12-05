Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has revealed how he rejected offers from Nigerian rapper and CEO of YBNL Nation, Olamide, and ace American singer Akon’s younger brother, Abou “Bu” Thiam, the executive vice president of Columbia Records.

According to Mr Eazi, the duo had approached him separately and tried to sign him to their record label but he declined because he wanted to have his freedom.

He said he doesn’t really know what he was doing when the offer came as he was still an up and coming artiste back then.

In his words:

“I remember going for ‘Ghana Meets Naija in Ghana. And that was where I met Olamide. He tried to sign me to his record label. He offered me a deal. Somebody else had also tried to sign me. Bu [Abou Thiam], Akon’s brother was the first person who tried to sign me.

“I declined because then I haven’t even figured out what I was doing. It was too early to sign. So, I didn’t sign to Bu.

“When Olamide gave me a deal, I knew that I hadn’t totally understood the business or what I was even doing so I declined. Everything was just happening so fast. One thing I knew was that I wanted my freedom.”