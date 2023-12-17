Renowned Nigerian rapper and singer, Eva Alordiah, speaks on how she taught her ex-boyfriend to please her and how grateful his future wife would be for the lesson he learned from her.

Eva, who has been out of the rap scene for a while, said that she taught her man how to use his finger as though it were a magic wand to please her.

She revealed that the man in question was particularly grateful for the experience and added that his future partner will be appreciative for what her man learned from her.

In her words:

“I taught my Ex how to turn his fingers into a magic wand and unleash the Niagara falls from my womb.

“I still remember his bright smile that stretched from ear to ear when he finally figured it out.

“‘Baby! Thank you so much for teaching me this,’ he kept moaning his appreciation as he nibbled my ears.

“Success was proven in the way my cries for more crescendoed beyond the walls and how drenched the sheets had become under our bodies.

“Amongst many things, I taught him how to fetch wet water and unbridled pleasure with his fingers.

“He will never forget it.

“To his future wife, you’re welcome!”