Popular Controversial Nigerian transvetite, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has advised elegant women on how to attract the attention of men in 2024.

The self-proclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos,’ took to his Instagram page to announce that the upcoming year would blend decency with social connections.

He expressed the view that it’s unfitting for a working girl not to own a house in Lekki.

As Bobrisky ends the year 2023, he advised women not to fall in the hands of wrong men.

He wrote: “If you be ashewo and u never build house for lekki? Haaaa 2024 let me teach you how to be that classy girl that men rush.”

“There is money in dis ashewo business but make sure you don’t mess with d wrong men. 2024 take lesson from mummy of lagos.”