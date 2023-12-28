The internet sensation and musician Speed Darlington caused controversy when he disclosed his relationship to well-known transvestite Idris “Bobrisky.”

Speed Darlington made light of the fact that he is related to the crossdresser during an Instagram live session in which he was playing “dress up” with a filter.

“I am so sexy, I am related to risky Bobby,” the artist boasted. But he corrected the comment right away, calling it a joke.

Read some comments below…

astroking45; “Person go just wake up, enter Instagram Dey laff like mumu 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

levaly27; “You look like Risky too much 😂😂😂”

realmona_; Risky Bobby 😂😂😂 u sha Dey find bob trouble

aktomzgram; Na only me normal for this country believe me 😫😹

peterboby_backup; My guy say it’s a joke 😢bobrisky Dan day set ring light 😂

turmywa; Who get speedy handle, I don miss the werey small 😂😂😂

inatimi_85; Na bobrisky and speed darlingtom them go soon put for boxing ring, man to man, power to power😂

Watch the video below: