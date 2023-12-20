Toke Makinwa, a renowned media personality and actress, has given tips to the ladies on how they can get and attract wealthy men this festive period.

While speaking on her podcast, Toke revealed that Banana Island and other areas in Lagos are always home to the biggest and most influential men.

Toke advised anyone interested in getting the attention of a wealthy man this holiday season to attend house parties in expensive areas of Lagos such as Banana Island, Ikoyi, VI, and Lekki Phase 1.

She said:

“You have to have the budget for enjoyment first because high-profile men don’t go to slums, some of them don’t like to go out. So you have to know people who know people. Go to house parties this Christmas ladies, forget the clubs it’s too hot and noisy. Go to house parties that’s where it’s going down. Places like Banana Island, and Ikoyi Southwest, you can manage VI, maybe like Lekki 1. Anything after Lekki 1 don’t bother.”