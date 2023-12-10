Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie reflects on the goodness of God in his life as he speaks on his love for God after surviving a failed BBL surgery.

Theinfong recalls that the influencer had gone online to cry about a botched BBL surgery which resulted to him not being able to pass urine.

Jay Boogie, thankfully survived his health struggles and has now fully recovered.

In a recent chat with the popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, he emphasized that he is a lover of God and throughout his life, the goodness of the Lord has been made obvious in his live.

In his words:

“I love Jesus right from time. If we were friends earlier, you would know that every morning, I post prayer points because of the life I am living, if not for God, I wouldn’t get what I am getting, the achievement I have today.

Even without parents, I have been pulling through, like God has been so faithful that whenever I reflect on my growth, and the people I have met, though I wish I came across some persons in my past, sometimes, I just sit down and cry and be like ‘God, na you really do this thing for me because I no believe am say I fit count my money buy myself hair’.

There are some things I see and I say ‘this is God’, then you now come and tell me that I am the devil but God is providing for me?”

