Nigerian music sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as, Asake, has disclosed how he begged Olamide for more than two years before he got signed to YBNL Nation.

He said that Olamide invited him over to his house and asked if he would like to join the record label.

Asake claimed that the ‘New Religion’ crooner advised him to consult a lawyer and understand the terms of the agreement, but he was too eager and signed right away.

In his words:

“Before he [Olamide] signed me, I’ve been begging Baddo [Olamide] since 2020 to sign me.

One day, I got to his house, then he asked me… This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, ‘How are you, Asake?’ I said I’m fine. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to join YBNL?’

“You don’t understand, for somebody you look up to, somebody you respect, somebody you’ve been longing to see, to ask you that question. I told him that I was ready. He said, ‘Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.’ I said, ‘Baba, sign me now now now. I don’t want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much even from afar.”