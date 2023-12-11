Well-known Nigerian musician Zlatan Ibile expresses his feelings and gives thanks to God for his friend, Oladips’ following reports of his false demise.

It will be recalled that the rap artist’s death was allegedly staged a few weeks ago. Subsequent reports disproved the initial report that he had passed away.

Zlatan Ibile wrote epistles about his “late” friend while he was overcome with grief at the time of his reported death.

Zlatan has shared his feelings about Oladip’s abrupt “resurgence” to life, which occurred weeks ago.

He disclosed that he had sobbed uncontrollably upon hearing that his friend had departed into the afterlife.

The crooner of “Abel God” continued, saying that the only thing that matters to him is that he has returned to the living, regardless of where he may have gone.

“I cry tire!!! I no care where you go I thank GOD you sha come back!,” he wrote.