Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to defend herself against the bullying tag, as she reveals why she has been in the news all-year long.

Iyabo Ojo revealed in a recent live video that her on-screen behaviour in Real housewives of Lagos (RHOL) series was merely a scripted performance aimed at adding drama to the series.

She explained that she decided to improve her game after receiving negative feedback about her low ratings in the first season she decided to step up her game in the second season by adding a touch of drama.

Despite previously apologising to cast members and anyone who was offended by her choices, Iyabo Ojo now claims that her actions were part of the show’s demand for increased drama.

She urged Nigerians to consider the importance of drama in many international Real Housewives franchises.