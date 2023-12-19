Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo counter sues singer, Naira Marley for 1 billion naira after the latter had sued her for 500 million naira.

Theinfong recalls that Naira Marley via his lawyers had sued Iyabo Ojo for the remarks she made about the singer concerning his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Iyabo Ojo has now responded to the lawsuit filed against her with a countersuit of her own.

She criticized Naira Marley for first going with the lawsuit rather than contacting her directly first.

According to the mother of two, the letter which bore her name and address, made its way to the public eye before reaching her, which she deems to be unlawful.

Iyabo Ojo said that the intent of Naira Marley’s move of going public first with the suit is to sabotage her reputation.

