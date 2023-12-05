Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Makun has explained that his rise to stardom was prayer backed with hard work.

AY, while speaking on his career trajectory in recent interview stated that he has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

He said he started as a show promoter back in school, organising several beauty pageant shows.

He noted that he worked as the Assistant Pageant Manager for Miss Commonwealth and was also a Personal Assistant (PA) to veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, hoping to be as famous as him one day.

He said:

“I was working with the king of comedy, Alibaba, as his personal assistant, and we used to travel everywhere. At the airport, people wanted to take pictures with Alibaba. There I was with my small bag, grabbing his phones. I didn’t see it coming, but I prayed for it. Then, it was just a prayer point backed with hard work.”