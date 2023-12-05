Eniola Fagbemi, the herbs seller, announced she won’t pursue a Guinness World Record attempt by cooking agbo for 300 hours as previously planned.

Initially set for December 1 in Ibadan, Eniola cited her role as a mother as the reason for canceling the attempt.

In a recent Facebook post on Monday, December 4, she mentioned her responsibilities in nursing her child as a limiting factor.

The 25-year-old shared how her child’s hospitalization during the marathon practice, due to teething issues, led her to reconsider the endeavor.

She posted a photo of her toddler, explaining the challenges she faced due to her child’s health.

In her words;

“Exposing her to long hours of smoke is a danger to her health, and she’s currently teething, and more clingy to me.” “Just for the past few days of me doing rehearsals for the Agbo A Thon, has landed her in the hospital because she was lacking my attention.” “The decision for me to cancel my Agbo A Thon was a hard one, but I believe my daughter will be proud of me in the future that I choose her health first before any other thing.”

