Ashabi Simple, Portable’s fiancee, opens up about being jealous of other women in the singer’s life as she explains why she’s dating him, which isn’t for his money.

Ashabi Simple, who had a baby with Portable earlier this year, admitted to Punch Saturday Beats that she gets jealous when she sees him with other women because of the nature of his job.

In her words;

“When it comes to his relationships, he is very protective. When I see him with other women, I sometimes get jealous, but I caution myself, knowing that he is a celebrity. However, he is always open and that is better than hiding (keeping secrets). I am used to it all.”

Ashabi also spoke on her admiration of how dedicated Portable is to his craft:

“I strive to achieve what I want. I am not in competition with anyone. If I want to compete with anyone, that should be my husband, because he is also an entertainer. I look up to him; he is more like my mentor. Despite being made, he is still vibrant and full of energy.”

She also revealed that she’s not with Portable because of his money, if not she would have gotten bored by now.

“If I am dating him because of his money, I would be tired by now. No one forces Portable to do anything, and I do not have a problem with that, because I do a lot for myself. I have always been like that. Before I started my clothing business, I worked as a bus conductor, bartender, and I sold pieces of jewelry, before I started attending filmmaking class and working in the film industry as a manager. And, that was where I started making money,” she added.