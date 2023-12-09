Portable Omolalomi, a famous street rapper, attempts to mediate a fight between two male fans who disagreed on who would take home a babe at the end of a show.

Two young men fought over who would take home a lady after the end of a show in a video that went viral on social media.

According to the information gathered, one of the men described as a friend by the lady brought her to the show but a toaster tried to take her home; hence, the disagreement.

Without stepping out of his car, Portable tried to settle the fight between the fans while urging them to handle the situation lightly.

“Are you the owner of the babe? Who owns the babe? Woman, who owns you? Your friend brought you to a party and another man wants to take you away?” he said in part.

Watch the video below …