Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ebube Nwagbo has revealed that she had a crush on her senior colleague, actor Emeka Ike.

Ebube made the know during an interview QEDng on the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Malaika’ which held recently at Imax Cinema in Lagos state.

Speaking on the cast of Malaika, Ebube stated that she was excited about Emeka Ike’s return to cinema with his role in the movie produced by Toyin Abraham. Nwagbo also noted that she could not wait to see his performance in the film.

She said; “I had a crush on Emeka Ike but wasn’t given the opportunity to express my feelings”.

Theinfong reported days ago that Emeka Ike finally opened up on the loss he suffered after his marriage to Suzanne Emma crashed.