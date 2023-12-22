Toyin Abraham, a well-known Nollywood actress, has revealed why she included her colleague, veteran actor, Emeka Ike, in her film, Malaika, after nearly 13 years off-screen.

She made this known in an interview on the TVC’s ‘Your View’.

The box office Queen said she decided to bring back the thespian because he deserved a second chance following a marriage scandal that harmed his career.

Emma, Emeka Ike’s ex-wife, accused him of violence and barred him from seeing his children in 2015.

Emeka Ike claimed that his marital problems led to depression, which pushed him to avoid the spotlight out of embarrassment.

Toyin said:

“I’ve been talking to uncle Emeka since last year, I know he has been off for a long time, everything we heard; then obviously I was not as big as this so I sent him a message. My manager Otunba Seun got his number for me and I said come back and he said ‘what if’…everything that happened,’ I said don’t worry even if you did it you have suffered enough, 13 years, its okay, its fine.

“I am not saying you did, I wasn’t there but even if you did it’s okay, 13 years. I don’t mind taking risks it doesn’t matter because I see you in this role because I feel everybody deserves a second chance. It’s okay.”