Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has opened up on how she hated her body after gaining weight.

Bimbo Ademoye confessed that gaining weight made her despise her body so much and opened up on how she’s been able to begin loving herself again.

Sharing a video on her social media page, she wrote:

“Before you finish me. Pls I’m not a dancer , well at least not anymore ( safe for secondary school days ) . I decided to catch fun, with this amazing human called @officialmaninheelz . Never met anyone so warm and professional at the same time. I gained weight so I hated my body . Bright said , you own your body , you control it , it doesn’t control you. Thick thighs or thigh gap, move that body how you want.

“This was my first class recorded, thanks to @officialmaninheelz and @kredol_creativeidol so I thought to share with you guys. I’m definitely booking more sessions to perfect my dancing skills because I’m still very very far from knowing it and I hope I can bag that role of a dancer (I actually lost a role cause I couldn’t dance ) so wish me luck .

“Pls rate me on scale of 1-10. I know I’m a bit stiff but pls pity me o. Tamper justice with mercy.”