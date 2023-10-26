Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has disclosed why she joined the Nigerian movie industry.

The AMVCA winner in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 25, said she wanted to be an actor because of the passion and “making money off it was just an extra.”

The ‘Anikulapo’ star made this disclosure while celebrating her new movie.

She wrote: “You guys make it worth it. I went into acting because of the passion, making money off it was just an extra (I love it though) but you see the love from you guys, NEVER envisioned it. It was not part of the plan. Now it’s funny how that love has become my biggest blessing as an actor, influencer and everything I am today.

“I’ve been getting amazing reviews since big love dropped on @primevideonaija and I’m forever grateful for you guys. Thank you to my G for life @_timini for Walking with me on the journey of bringing adina to life. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of big love for working tirelessly to make an amazing movie. I’m so grateful for you all. #biglove is still showing on prime video.”