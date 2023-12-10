A viral video shows a mother being astonished to hear half castes speaking her native tongue as she tells them she has pretty daughters.

The white boys came to her shop to make video with her.

She was startled and thrilled to learn that they could speak Igbo fluently.

She quickly revealed to them that she has fine daughters back home, if they’d be interested in matchmaking them.

See reaction below:

@Simple boy said: “she has a beautiful daughter ooo🤣”

@Lucie🍯 wrote: “Wasted no time 😂😂😂”

@Emmanuel Chekwas remarked: “As she just reach house she will be like, “Nkechi my daughter come and sit down lemme tell you something that happened at the market today” 😂😂😂”

@kally commented: “She went straight to the point 😂😂”

@Nita 🥺🥺♥️ wrote: “na my mama type be this woman 😂😂💔💔”

Watch video below …