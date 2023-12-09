Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme surprised fans by revealing a hidden love story with fellow actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

In a heartfelt message, he shared his deep love for Chioma, saying he “just can’t help it.”

The actor also hinted that they had kept their relationship secret until now, saying they were “coming out of the shadows.”

While announcing his alleged relationship with Chioma Akpotha , Chidi Mokeme asked fans to respect their privacy during this special time and thanked them for their support.

He also announced a documentary, “No Way Through,” which tells the story of their relationship and how they got here.

He wrote;

“PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

@chiomakpotha and I Have Decided To Come Out Of The Closet.

I Have No Explanations To Make, But I Just Can’t Help The Way I Love And Adore Her

We Ask That You Please Respect Our Privacy At This Time.

All We Need Is Your Support.

To Understand Our Journey And How We Got Here, We Have Chronicled Our Story In “NO WAY THROUGH” Now Streaming Exclusively On @primevideonaija @primevideo”.

He also said in the video, “Hello friends and family, I have an important announcement to bring to you. I don’t think I can keep it a secret anymore. A pregnancy cannot be kept hidden for so long. So for some time now, Chioma and I have had something going and we have kept it away from you guys until we are ready to bring it to you. We have found favor in each other’s eyes and as such we think that we have a lot in common and we have decided to share our time together and now we bring you the good news of a union that has been made from heaven. This good news of a calling by God, after all, can two work together except they agreed”.

