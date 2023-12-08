Lady stirs reactions online as she insists on using husband’s jacket, despite the fact that he had purchased some new ones for her.

On her Tiktok account, @cynosure_beautyplace, she posted the video, in which she laughed at his insistence that she quit wearing his clothes.

She gave an explanation for her behavior, saying that she needed his warmth because she was cold.

She refused, saying it was cold, and asked if he would hug her if she gave him back when he asked her to pull the jacket and give it back to him right away.

Even though he buys her new clothes, her husband bemoaned her choice to wear his jacket and questioned whether she wanted to wear all of his clothes.

The wife agreed right away, saying that she would still wear his clothes even if he were to buy her millions of dollars’ worth.

She also advised him to buy clothes just for himself rather than for her, so they could wear them together.

Some reactions to the video

@ifeoluwa said: “Thank God im not the only one 😂, na my husband round neck i dey rock”

@Oluwaseunayomi57 wrote: “buh make he no shout on ur head nah 🤣🤣🤣”

@Hairbymoa begged: “Aunti idaya! Give him his jacket please 😭😭🙏 abeg😂😂😂😂💔”

@Olami added: “My wife no get her personal cloth .. na my cloth always I swear to God 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️”

