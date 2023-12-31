Popular reality TV star, Chioma Ikokwu, better known as Chioma Goodhair has recounted how at the early age of eight she already was aware that she would be famous, adding that she is very spiritual.

The socielite, who became famous for her role on the reality series The Real Housewives of Lagos, talked about about her spirituality and how it played a significant role in her rise to stardom during an interview on Pulse On The Record.

She talked about the part of her life she chooses to disclose to the world and characterizes herself as a public-private person.

In her words:

“I saw my fame coming,” she said. I was eight years old. I saw everything I was going to be, so nothing surprises me. Sometimes the methods and technicalities might shock me, because I don’t know how it’s going to come. But I’m 100% certain it’s going to happen. I’m quite private about my spirituality. A lot of people don’t know, but I’m extremely religious. I’m very spiritual. I’m the dreamer, you know. I see things, but I like to keep that part of my life private you know,there are some certain things I don’t bring to the public”.