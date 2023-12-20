Popular Nigerian singer Spyro has urged women to pray and work for God to give them wigs and handbags. he elegantly shades Odumodu Blvck.

It would be recalled that Odumodu Blvck was recently lamabasted on social media for the lyrics to the song “Cast,” which many people find to be misogynistic.

Women should now pray to God, according to Spyro, who can provide for them in ways greater than wigs and purses.

He also told them to shame “them,” which most people assume to be Odumodu Blvck in this particular situation.

In his words;

“If she can pray and if she can work,God go provide for her wigs and handbags…

He is able to do exceedingly abundantly far above wigs and bags so tell it to him and shame them 🤷 and if I were you,I will ask for bigger things 🤘🏻

And even my brother @odumodublvck knows this 😉

Seek ye first the kingdom and “ALL” other things shall be added 🤘🏻

And that’s my BIG secret❤️”

