Spyro, a rising singer, spent millions of naira on a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon as an early Christmas present to himself.

The singer, who recently gave his mother a new car after purchasing a home forMeanwhikl himself, has added a new property to his existing one.

He took to the image-sharing platform, Instagram to announce the new arrival of a Mercedes Benz G-wagon in his garage as his second Benz, Spyro gushed over his new whip.

“New Music , New Whip 😎. I called for a G Wagon and @unique.motors came through heavy with a sweet deal. Thank you @zichiautos for the link up. When you see me drive by holla at your boy 🔥,” he wrote.

