Jay Boogie, a well-known transgender man, has finally spoken about allegations that he defrauded Nigerians by claiming to require a kidney transplant.

According to reports, the transgender had health issues as a result of a failed BBL surgery.

Jay Boogie had gone online to seek support for his medical bills, however, people had claimed that he was just trying to scam Nigerians.

Following this, Jay Boogie has come online to clear some misconceptions. He stated that he never stated that he had a failed kidney; all he had asked for was financial support for his medical bills.

According to him, his health challenges were real, and the reason he had been relatively silent was as a result of his convalescence since he had been discharged on the 28th of November.

He wrote:

“On the 30th October 2023, i had a BBL and Liposuction at CGE AESTHETICS (Curvy Girl Essentials) from 5pm -11:40pm, when I became conscious on 31st October 2023 while still at CGE till 11:22am. My urine for 12hours was less than 200ml and the surgeon began to panic, a referral was made to Lagoon hospital on the

31st October 2023 and I arrived Lagoon hospital at exactly 3:56pm

where doctors at the emergency unit came for their investigations and recommended medications to subdue pains while (EUCR, FBC, CT-SCAN, CRP AND XYZ) was going on. On 1st November 2023 at 3:42am, Lagoon Hospital returned me in an ambulance to CGE AESTHETICS.

We arrived Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Yaba at 6.23am and i was diagnosed with Sepsis and Acute kidney injury, and we started dialysis, which i did daily at that time and i still couldn’t pass urine. I also did a plasma exchange to enable me pass urine, but that didn’t work.

I NEVER POSTED I NEEDED KIDNEY TRANSPLANT, I only posted I needed donations for my hospital bills.

Due to the media pressure, Zenith Hospital Management discharged me at 9a.m witha Creatinine as high as 807 on the 18th November 2023 and asked i do my dialysis from home, all efforts to check in to LUTH AND LASUTH was VOID DUE TO LACK OF BED SPACE IN the Critical Care Unit (CCU). ! went to St.Nicholas hospital (Campbell street Lagos) where i had to continue my dialysis and more.”

I had to go offline for my mental health because the bullying was too much and I was getting death threats. I ceased communications because my family decided we needed privacy.

I NEVER SCAMMED NIGERIANS, I NEVER LIED, AND I DID NOT DEFRAUD ANYONE. I HAD SEPSIS AND ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY, AND I WAS ON DIALYSIS.

It took this long for me to respond because my health was my priority and i had to take care of myself. I was discharged on the 28th of November 2023, iam getting better and i feel better. I am still on medications, and i am also off dialysis for now and my health is rejuvenating.

I want to thank everyone that donated and reached out to me during my ordeal and i want to assure them i never lied or scammed Nigerians about my situation.”

See the post below: